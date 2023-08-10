Ex-Dividend Reminder: Timken, Cintas Corporation and AdvanSix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), and AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/28/23, Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 9/15/23, and AdvanSix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/29/23. As a percentage of TKR's recent stock price of $78.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Timken Co. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when TKR shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTAS to open 0.27% lower in price and for ASIX to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TKR, CTAS, and ASIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Timken Co., 1.09% for Cintas Corporation, and 1.70% for AdvanSix Inc.

In Thursday trading, Timken Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cintas Corporation shares are up about 0.3%, and AdvanSix Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

