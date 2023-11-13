Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thomson Reuters, CenterPoint Energy and Middlesex Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), and Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 12/15/23, CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/14/23, and Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $130.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for CNP to open 0.74% lower in price and for MSEX to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRI, CNP, and MSEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Thomson Reuters Corp, 2.96% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, and 2.11% for Middlesex Water Co..

In Monday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Middlesex Water Co. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

