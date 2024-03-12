Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gilead Sciences and HCA Healthcare

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/15/24, Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/28/24, and HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of TMO's recent stock price of $599.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when TMO shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for GILD to open 1.02% lower in price and for HCA to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMO, GILD, and HCA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.26% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, 4.09% for Gilead Sciences Inc, and 0.82% for HCA Healthcare Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and HCA Healthcare Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

