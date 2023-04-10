Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Necessity Retail REIT, Accenture and FinVolution Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/23, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc (Symbol: RTL), Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), and FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Necessity Retail REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 4/17/23, Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 5/15/23, and FinVolution Group will pay its annual dividend of $0.215 on 5/5/23. As a percentage of RTL's recent stock price of $6.22, this dividend works out to approximately 3.42%, so look for shares of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc to trade 3.42% lower — all else being equal — when RTL shares open for trading on 4/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for ACN to open 0.40% lower in price and for FINV to open 5.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RTL, ACN, and FINV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc (Symbol: RTL):



Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.67% for The Necessity Retail REIT Inc, 1.61% for Accenture plc, and 5.36% for FinVolution Group.

In Monday trading, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Accenture plc shares are off about 1.2%, and FinVolution Group shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.