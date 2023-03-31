Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, Upbound Group and New York Times

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD), and New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/26/23, Upbound Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 4/24/23, and New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/20/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $9.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 4/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for UPBD to open 1.44% lower in price and for NYT to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPS, UPBD, and NYT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS):

GPS+Dividend+History+Chart

Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD):

UPBD+Dividend+History+Chart

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):

NYT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.30% for The Gap Inc, 5.77% for Upbound Group Inc, and 1.16% for New York Times Co..

In Friday trading, The Gap Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Upbound Group Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and New York Times Co. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

