THLEF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thales, Lear and Jack in the Box

December 02, 2022 — 10:40 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Thales (Symbol: THLEF), Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), and Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thales will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.70 on 12/8/22, Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 12/27/22, and Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/22/22. As a percentage of THLEF's recent stock price of $123.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Thales to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when THLEF shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for LEA to open 0.56% lower in price and for JACK to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THLEF, LEA, and JACK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thales (Symbol: THLEF):

THLEF+Dividend+History+Chart

Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):

LEA+Dividend+History+Chart

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):

JACK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Thales, 2.23% for Lear Corp., and 2.52% for Jack in the Box, Inc..

In Friday trading, Thales shares are currently off about 1.2%, Lear Corp. shares are off about 1.7%, and Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

