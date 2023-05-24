Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFS Financial, KeyCorp and Assurant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/23, TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 6/13/23, KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 6/15/23, and Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/20/23. As a percentage of TFSL's recent stock price of $11.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.46%, so look for shares of TFS Financial Corp to trade 2.46% lower — all else being equal — when TFSL shares open for trading on 5/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for KEY to open 1.96% lower in price and for AIZ to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFSL, KEY, and AIZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.83% for TFS Financial Corp, 7.86% for KeyCorp, and 2.17% for Assurant Inc.

In Wednesday trading, TFS Financial Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, KeyCorp shares are down about 0.2%, and Assurant Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

