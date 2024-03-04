Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFS Financial, Commerce Bancshares and Vontier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/24, TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 3/21/24, Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/25/24, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of TFSL's recent stock price of $12.84, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of TFS Financial Corp to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when TFSL shares open for trading on 3/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for CBSH to open 0.52% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFSL, CBSH, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.80% for TFS Financial Corp, 2.08% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, and 0.23% for Vontier Corp.

In Monday trading, TFS Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Vontier Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

