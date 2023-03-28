Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFI International, Osisko Gold Royalties and RioCan REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR), and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/17/23, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 4/14/23, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 4/7/23. As a percentage of TFII's recent stock price of $115.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of TFI International Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TFII shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for OR to open 0.36% lower in price and for RIOCF to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFII, OR, and RIOCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII):



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for TFI International Inc, 1.44% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, and 7.34% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

In Tuesday trading, TFI International Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are up about 0.7%, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

