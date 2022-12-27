Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFI International, FirstService and West Fraser Timber

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII), FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/16/23, FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2025 on 1/6/23, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of TFII's recent stock price of $100.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of TFI International Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when TFII shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for FSV to open 0.16% lower in price and for WFG to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFII, FSV, and WFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for TFI International Inc, 0.66% for FirstService Corp, and 1.66% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, TFI International Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, FirstService Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are up about 2% on the day.

