Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFI International, BRP and Tecnoglass

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII), BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), and Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/15/24, BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/12/24, and Tecnoglass Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/31/24. As a percentage of TFII's recent stock price of $132.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of TFI International Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TFII shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for DOOO to open 0.25% lower in price and for TGLS to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFII, DOOO, and TGLS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII):



BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for TFI International Inc, 1.01% for BRP Inc, and 0.80% for Tecnoglass Inc.

In Tuesday trading, TFI International Inc shares are currently up about 8.1%, BRP Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Tecnoglass Inc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

