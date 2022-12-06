Ex-Dividend Reminder: Textron, Schneider National and Exponent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/1/23, Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/10/23, and Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/23/22. As a percentage of TXT's recent stock price of $75.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Textron Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when TXT shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for SNDR to open 0.32% lower in price and for EXPO to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXT, SNDR, and EXPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.11% for Textron Inc, 1.28% for Schneider National Inc, and 0.92% for Exponent Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Textron Inc shares are currently up about 7.9%, Schneider National Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Exponent Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

