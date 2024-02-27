News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Textainer Group Holdings, Premier and GATX

February 27, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/24, Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/15/24, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 3/31/24. As a percentage of TGH's recent stock price of $50.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when TGH shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for PINC to open 0.99% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGH, PINC, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH):

TGH+Dividend+History+Chart

Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):

PINC+Dividend+History+Chart

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):

GATX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Textainer Group Holdings Ltd, 3.95% for Premier Inc, and 1.85% for GATX Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading flat, Premier Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and GATX Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

