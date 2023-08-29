Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Pacific Land, Safety Insurance Group and M & T Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), and M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Pacific Land Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.25 on 9/15/23, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/15/23, and M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of TPL's recent stock price of $1934.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when TPL shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SAFT to open 1.27% lower in price and for MTB to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPL, SAFT, and MTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL):



Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):



M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Texas Pacific Land Corp, 5.09% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc., and 4.11% for M & T Bank Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and M & T Bank Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

