Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tetra Tech, Ryder System and Deluxe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), and Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 5/31/24, Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/21/24, and Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $212.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Tetra Tech Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TTEK shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for R to open 0.56% lower in price and for DLX to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TTEK, R, and DLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Tetra Tech Inc, 2.24% for Ryder System, Inc., and 5.07% for Deluxe Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Ryder System, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Deluxe Corp shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of UBT

 UE Dividend Growth Rate

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONTX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.