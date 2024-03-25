Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, Ladder Capital and Paramount Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR), and Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/5/24, Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/15/24, and Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $64.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when TRNO shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for LADR to open 2.08% lower in price and for PGRE to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, LADR, and PGRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Terreno Realty Corp, 8.33% for Ladder Capital Corp, and 3.04% for Paramount Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Ladder Capital Corp shares are off about 2.1%, and Paramount Group Inc shares are off about 4.5% on the day.

