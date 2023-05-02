News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ternium, Howmet Aerospace and Kinetik Holdings

May 02, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/23, Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), and Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ternium S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.80 on 5/15/23, Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 5/25/23, and Kinetik Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 5/17/23. As a percentage of TX's recent stock price of $42.02, this dividend works out to approximately 4.28%, so look for shares of Ternium S A to trade 4.28% lower — all else being equal — when TX shares open for trading on 5/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for HWM to open 0.09% lower in price and for KNTK to open 2.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TX, HWM, and KNTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):

TX+Dividend+History+Chart

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):

HWM+Dividend+History+Chart

Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK):

KNTK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.57% for Ternium S A, 0.35% for Howmet Aerospace Inc, and 9.86% for Kinetik Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ternium S A shares are currently off about 1.3%, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

