Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terex, Scorpio Tankers and Automatic Data Processing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/19/24, Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/27/24, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $57.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Terex Corp. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TEX shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for STNG to open 0.62% lower in price and for ADP to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEX, STNG, and ADP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Terex Corp., 2.47% for Scorpio Tankers Inc, and 2.27% for Automatic Data Processing Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are down about 3.6%, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

