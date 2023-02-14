Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, MSCI and Otis Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/17/23, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 2/28/23, and Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $105.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Teradyne, Inc. to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when TER shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.25% lower in price and for OTIS to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TER, MSCI, and OTIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.42% for Teradyne, Inc., 0.99% for MSCI Inc, and 1.38% for Otis Worldwide Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, MSCI Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Otis Worldwide Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.