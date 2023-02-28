Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tennant, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and AdvanSix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), and AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 3/15/23, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/27/23, and AdvanSix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 3/17/23. As a percentage of TNC's recent stock price of $72.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Tennant Co. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when TNC shares open for trading on 3/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for KNX to open 0.25% lower in price and for ASIX to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNC, KNX, and ASIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Tennant Co., 0.98% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, and 1.41% for AdvanSix Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tennant Co. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and AdvanSix Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

