Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tempur Sealy International, Warner Music Group and Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/24, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG), and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/7/24, Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/1/24, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of TPX's recent stock price of $50.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when TPX shares open for trading on 2/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for WMG to open 0.48% lower in price and for HLT to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPX, WMG, and HLT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX):



Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc., 1.91% for Warner Music Group Corp, and 0.30% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Warner Music Group Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

