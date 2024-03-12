Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Albany International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), and Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/28/24, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/12/24, and Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 4/5/24. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $15.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when TDS shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for HPE to open 0.72% lower in price and for AIN to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TDS, HPE, and AIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.83% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 2.88% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, and 1.10% for Albany International Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 0.3%, and Albany International Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

