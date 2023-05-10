News & Insights

Markets
TFX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teleflex, Bio-Techne and Kemper

May 10, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/15/23, Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/26/23, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/30/23. As a percentage of TFX's recent stock price of $252.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Teleflex Incorporated to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when TFX shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for TECH to open 0.10% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFX, TECH, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):

TFX+Dividend+History+Chart

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):

TECH+Dividend+History+Chart

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):

KMPR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Teleflex Incorporated, 0.39% for Bio-Techne Corp, and 2.68% for Kemper Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently up about 0.1%, Bio-Techne Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Kemper Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 ARDM market cap history
 WCHN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFX
TECH
KMPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.