Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teleflex, Bio-Techne and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/15/23, Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/26/23, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/30/23. As a percentage of TFX's recent stock price of $252.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Teleflex Incorporated to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when TFX shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for TECH to open 0.10% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFX, TECH, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Teleflex Incorporated, 0.39% for Bio-Techne Corp, and 2.68% for Kemper Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently up about 0.1%, Bio-Techne Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Kemper Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

