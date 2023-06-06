Ex-Dividend Reminder: TEGNA, Omnicom Group and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 7/3/23, Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/7/23, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of TGNA's recent stock price of $16.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of TEGNA Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when TGNA shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for OMC to open 0.77% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGNA, OMC, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for TEGNA Inc, 3.08% for Omnicom Group, Inc., and 3.70% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, TEGNA Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.