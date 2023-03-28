Markets
TGLS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tecnoglass, FirstService and Keurig Dr Pepper

March 28, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS), FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tecnoglass Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/28/23, FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 4/11/23, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of TGLS's recent stock price of $39.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Tecnoglass Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when TGLS shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for FSV to open 0.17% lower in price and for KDP to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGLS, FSV, and KDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS):

TGLS+Dividend+History+Chart

FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):

FSV+Dividend+History+Chart

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):

KDP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Tecnoglass Inc, 0.66% for FirstService Corp, and 2.27% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, FirstService Corp shares are trading flat, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

TGLS
FSV
KDP

