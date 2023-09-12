Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teck Resources , Altria Group and Steven Madden

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), and Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/29/23, Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 10/10/23, and Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/25/23. As a percentage of TECK's recent stock price of $42.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Teck Resources Ltd to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TECK shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MO to open 2.19% lower in price and for SHOO to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TECK, MO, and SHOO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Teck Resources Ltd, 8.77% for Altria Group Inc, and 2.53% for Steven Madden Ltd..

In Tuesday trading, Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Altria Group Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Steven Madden Ltd. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.