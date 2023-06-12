Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teck Resources, Allegion and Paramount Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), and Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/30/23, Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/30/23, and Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/3/23. As a percentage of TECK's recent stock price of $42.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Teck Resources Ltd to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when TECK shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALLE to open 0.40% lower in price and for PARAA to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TECK, ALLE, and PARAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for Teck Resources Ltd, 1.59% for Allegion plc, and 1.06% for Paramount Global - Class A.

In Monday trading, Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently up about 0.2%, Allegion plc shares are up about 0.3%, and Paramount Global - Class A shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

