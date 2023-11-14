Ex-Dividend Reminder: TE Connectivity, L3Harris Technologies and TransUnion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 12/1/23, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 12/1/23, and TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/4/23. As a percentage of TEL's recent stock price of $127.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of TE Connectivity Ltd to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when TEL shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.62% lower in price and for TRU to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEL, LHX, and TRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for TE Connectivity Ltd, 2.48% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 0.76% for TransUnion.

In Tuesday trading, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently up about 1.8%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and TransUnion shares are up about 5.1% on the day.

