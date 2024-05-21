News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: TE Connectivity, Equifax and Jacobs Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/24, TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), and Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/7/24, Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/14/24, and Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/21/24. As a percentage of TEL's recent stock price of $151.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of TE Connectivity Ltd to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when TEL shares open for trading on 5/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for EFX to open 0.15% lower in price and for J to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEL, EFX, and J, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for TE Connectivity Ltd, 0.62% for Equifax Inc, and 0.85% for Jacobs Solutions Inc.

In Tuesday trading, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5%, Equifax Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

