Ex-Dividend Reminder: Targa Resources, Plains All American Pipeline and Enterprise Products Partners

January 26, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP), Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/15/23, Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 2/14/23, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 2/14/23. As a percentage of TRGP's recent stock price of $75.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Targa Resources Corp to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when TRGP shares open for trading on 1/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for PAA to open 2.12% lower in price and for EPD to open 1.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRGP, PAA, and EPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):

TRGP+Dividend+History+Chart

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):

PAA+Dividend+History+Chart

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):

EPD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Targa Resources Corp, 8.48% for Plains All American Pipeline LP, and 7.44% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P..

In Thursday trading, Targa Resources Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are up about 0.9%, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

