Ex-Dividend Reminder: Targa Resources, Kinder Morgan and Genesis Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/23, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP), Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), and Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/15/23, Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 11/15/23, and Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/14/23. As a percentage of TRGP's recent stock price of $84.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Targa Resources Corp to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when TRGP shares open for trading on 10/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for KMI to open 1.69% lower in price and for GEL to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRGP, KMI, and GEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):



Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Targa Resources Corp, 6.75% for Kinder Morgan Inc., and 5.21% for Genesis Energy L.P..

In Thursday trading, Targa Resources Corp shares are currently down about 1.1%, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Genesis Energy L.P. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

