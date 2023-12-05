News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tapestry, Kimberly-Clark and Walmart

December 05, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/23, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/26/23, Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 1/3/24, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of TPR's recent stock price of $33.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Tapestry Inc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when TPR shares open for trading on 12/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for KMB to open 0.95% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPR, KMB, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):

TPR+Dividend+History+Chart

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):

KMB+Dividend+History+Chart

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):

WMT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.24% for Tapestry Inc, 3.80% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., and 1.48% for Walmart Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tapestry Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Walmart Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

