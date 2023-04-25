Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Virtus Investment Partners and Bank of New York Mellon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 5/15/23, Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 5/15/23, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/11/23. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $18.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for VRTS to open 0.89% lower in price and for BK to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, VRTS, and BK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., 3.56% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, and 3.42% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are down about 1%, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

