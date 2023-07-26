Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Blackstone and Synchrony Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/23, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 8/15/23, Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 8/7/23, and Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/10/23. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $23.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 7/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for BX to open 0.76% lower in price and for SYF to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, BX, and SYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.18% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., 3.04% for Blackstone Inc, and 2.82% for Synchrony Financial.

In Wednesday trading, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Blackstone Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1% on the day.

