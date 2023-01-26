Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, AGNC Investment and Citizens Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/15/23, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 2/9/23, and Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 2/14/23. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $18.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 1/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.05% lower in price and for CFG to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, AGNC, and CFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., 12.56% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 3.89% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

