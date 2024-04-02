Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sysco, Toll Brothers and InterContinental Hotels Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/24, Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), and InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/26/24, Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/19/24, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.04 on 5/14/24. As a percentage of SYY's recent stock price of $80.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Sysco Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when SYY shares open for trading on 4/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for TOL to open 0.18% lower in price and for IHG to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYY, TOL, and IHG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for Sysco Corp, 0.72% for Toll Brothers Inc., and 1.98% for InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

In Tuesday trading, Sysco Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, Toll Brothers Inc. shares are off about 1%, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BITA Options Chain

 CLMT Historical Stock Prices

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.