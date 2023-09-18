Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synovus Financial, VICI Properties and New York Mortgage Trust

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/20/23, Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), and New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/2/23, VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 10/5/23, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/26/23. As a percentage of SNV's recent stock price of $30.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Synovus Financial Corp to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when SNV shares open for trading on 9/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for VICI to open 1.32% lower in price and for NYMT to open 3.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNV, VICI, and NYMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):

SNV+Dividend+History+Chart

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):

VICI+Dividend+History+Chart

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):

NYMT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.02% for Synovus Financial Corp, 5.29% for VICI Properties Inc, and 12.45% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading flat, VICI Properties Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

