SNV

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synovus Financial, Motorola Solutions and Telephone & Data Systems

December 12, 2022 — 11:27 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/3/23, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 1/13/23, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of SNV's recent stock price of $39.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Synovus Financial Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when SNV shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.33% lower in price and for TDS to open 1.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNV, MSI, and TDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):

Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.42% for Synovus Financial Corp, 1.32% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 6.91% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc.

In Monday trading, Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 4% on the day.

