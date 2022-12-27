Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Innovative Industrial Properties and InvenTrust Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/17/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 1/13/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $9.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 1.77% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHO, IIPR, and IVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, 7.07% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, and 3.65% for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.