Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 1/16/24, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 1/29/24, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $10.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CM to open 1.86% lower in price and for ARE to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHO, CM, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, 7.44% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario), and 3.98% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are up about 1.5%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

