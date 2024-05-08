Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunoco, CVR Energy and Energy Transfer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/24, Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN), CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), and Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunoco LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8756 on 5/20/24, CVR Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/20/24, and Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 5/20/24. As a percentage of SUN's recent stock price of $55.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Sunoco LP to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when SUN shares open for trading on 5/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for CVI to open 1.71% lower in price and for ET to open 1.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SUN, CVI, and ET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN):



CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.30% for Sunoco LP, 6.84% for CVR Energy Inc, and 7.87% for Energy Transfer LP.

In Wednesday trading, Sunoco LP shares are currently up about 0.6%, CVR Energy Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Energy Transfer LP shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

