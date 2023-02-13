Ex-Dividend Reminder: SunCoke Energy, Bunge and Chevron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/23, SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SunCoke Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/1/23, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/2/23, and Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of SXC's recent stock price of $9.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of SunCoke Energy Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when SXC shares open for trading on 2/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.64% lower in price and for CVX to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXC, BG, and CVX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for SunCoke Energy Inc, 2.56% for Bunge Ltd., and 3.53% for Chevron Corporation.

In Monday trading, SunCoke Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Bunge Ltd. shares are down about 1.1%, and Chevron Corporation shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

