SPH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Suburban Propane Partners, Byline Bancorp and MetLife

February 01, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/24, Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH), Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY), and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 2/13/24, Byline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 2/20/24, and MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/14/24. As a percentage of SPH's recent stock price of $19.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when SPH shares open for trading on 2/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for BY to open 0.41% lower in price and for MET to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPH, BY, and MET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):

SPH+Dividend+History+Chart

Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY):

BY+Dividend+History+Chart

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):

MET+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.56% for Suburban Propane Partners LP, 1.65% for Byline Bancorp Inc, and 3.00% for MetLife Inc.

In Thursday trading, Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are currently down about 1.1%, Byline Bancorp Inc shares are down about 3.3%, and MetLife Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

