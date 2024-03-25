Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stryker, Acadia Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR), and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/30/24, Acadia Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/15/24, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of SYK's recent stock price of $352.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Stryker Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when SYK shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for AKR to open 1.09% lower in price and for RHP to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYK, AKR, and RHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Stryker Corp, 4.38% for Acadia Realty Trust, and 3.76% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Stryker Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Acadia Realty Trust shares are down about 3.8%, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

