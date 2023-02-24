Markets
SF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stifel Financial, Sun Life Financial and Tradeweb Markets

February 24, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/15/23, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/31/23, and Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of SF's recent stock price of $65.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Stifel Financial Corporation to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when SF shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.50% lower in price and for TW to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SF, SLF, and TW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):

SF+Dividend+History+Chart

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):

SLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):

TW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Stifel Financial Corporation, 5.99% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 0.51% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation shares are currently off about 1.5%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 MBTF Insider Buying
 ATRO YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SF
SLF
TW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.