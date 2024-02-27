Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stifel Financial, Associated Banc-Corp and Navient

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), and Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/15/24, Associated Banc-Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/15/24, and Navient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of SF's recent stock price of $76.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Stifel Financial Corporation to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when SF shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for ASB to open 1.07% lower in price and for NAVI to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SF, ASB, and NAVI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Stifel Financial Corporation, 4.30% for Associated Banc-Corp, and 3.97% for Navient Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation shares are currently off about 0.4%, Associated Banc-Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Navient Corp shares are off about 1% on the day.

