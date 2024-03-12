News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stewart Information Services, Urban Edge Properties and F&G Annuities & Life

March 12, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE), and F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 3/28/24, Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/29/24, and F&G Annuities & Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of STC's recent stock price of $61.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Stewart Information Services Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when STC shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for UE to open 0.99% lower in price and for FG to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STC, UE, and FG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):

STC+Dividend+History+Chart

Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):

UE+Dividend+History+Chart

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG):

FG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.10% for Stewart Information Services Corp, 3.97% for Urban Edge Properties, and 2.31% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading flat, Urban Edge Properties shares are up about 0.1%, and F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

