Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stewart Information Services, National Storage Affiliates Trust and Valley National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/31/23, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/30/23, and Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of STC's recent stock price of $39.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Stewart Information Services Corp to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when STC shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 1.30% lower in price and for VLY to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STC, NSA, and VLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.53% for Stewart Information Services Corp, 5.21% for National Storage Affiliates Trust, and 4.48% for Valley National Bancorp.

In Friday trading, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently down about 1.3%, National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are trading flat, and Valley National Bancorp shares are down about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.