Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steven Madden, Garmin and Leggett & Platt

December 12, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/29/23, Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 12/29/23, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of SHOO's recent stock price of $40.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Steven Madden Ltd. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHOO shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for GRMN to open 0.58% lower in price and for LEG to open 1.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHOO, GRMN, and LEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):

SHOO+Dividend+History+Chart

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):

GRMN+Dividend+History+Chart

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):

LEG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Steven Madden Ltd., 2.33% for Garmin Ltd, and 6.98% for Leggett & Platt, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently up about 2%, Garmin Ltd shares are up about 0.5%, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

