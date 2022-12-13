Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steven Madden, Dole and Advance Auto Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/30/22, Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/6/23, and Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of SHOO's recent stock price of $34.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Steven Madden Ltd. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when SHOO shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for DOLE to open 0.75% lower in price and for AAP to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHOO, DOLE, and AAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Steven Madden Ltd., 3.01% for Dole plc, and 4.06% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently up about 3.1%, Dole plc shares are up about 2.8%, and Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

